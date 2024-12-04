How Parents Create Holiday Magic (And Survive the Chaos!)

The holiday season brings joy, excitement, and, for parents, a hefty dose of stress. A recent survey of 2,000 parents of school-aged children sheds light on just how far parents will go to make the holidays memorable for their kids.

From pulling all-nighters to tackling tough questions about Santa, here's a look at what parents do to ensure their kids have a magical season.

The Holiday All-Nighter: A Parent’s Secret Weapon

According to the survey, two-thirds of parents admit to pulling all-nighters in the name of holiday magic. Whether it's wrapping gifts, preparing festive meals, or setting up the perfect decorations, parents are sacrificing sleep to create those unforgettable moments. The survey also found that the average parent will stay up past midnight five times during the holiday season to ensure everything is in place. After all, when it comes to making memories, there’s no time for sleep!

The Pressure to Outdo Last Year

This year, the pressure to make the holidays even more magical than the last is stronger than ever, with 77% of parents feeling the need to top their previous efforts.

Social media doesn’t help either. A whopping 37% of parents say that Facebook is the biggest source of holiday pressure, followed by TV (34%) and family members (30%). It’s easy to see why so many parents are going above and beyond — the expectations are high, and the stakes feel even higher.

Keeping Kids Entertained: A Holiday Challenge

Keeping kids entertained during the holidays can be a real test, especially when they're at that tricky age. According to the survey, 13-year-olds are the hardest to keep entertained, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the toughest days of all. So while parents are scrambling to finish up their preparations, they also have to stay creative to keep the little ones busy and happy.

And let’s not forget the tough questions parents have to answer as kids grow older. The most common questions that parents hear during the holidays include:

Is Santa real?

What if we don’t have a chimney?

How does Santa deliver presents to all the kids in one night?

It’s a lot to juggle, but parents handle it all with a mix of magic, creativity, and good old-fashioned holiday spirit.

Top 15 Questions Kids Ask About the Holidays

While answering these questions may seem like a daunting task, it’s all part of the fun for parents who are committed to keeping the magic alive.

The Bottom Line

The holiday season may come with its share of challenges, but parents know that the effort is worth it when they see the smiles on their kids' faces. From late nights to tough questions, parents are doing whatever it takes to make this time of year memorable. So, as we head into the holiday season, remember to give a little extra credit to the moms and dads who are making the magic happen — they’re the real MVPs of the holidays!