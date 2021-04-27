How The Beavers Cause An Entire Canadian Town To Lose The Internet

900 residents were left without internet and cell service early Saturday morning due to a “very bizarre and uniquely Canadian turn of events.”

According to Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, a pesky beaver caused extensive damage to the municipal internet cable in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, prompting an outage.

Liz Sauvé, a spokesperson for Canada’s Telus Mobility, explained what happened in a statement on Sunday.

“Our team located a nearby dam, and it appears the beavers dug underground alongside the creek to reach our cable, which is buried about three feet underground and protected by a 4.5-inch thick conduit.” “The beavers first chewed through the conduit before chewing through the cable in multiple locations,” said Sauvé, who believes the woodchucks had intended to use Telus’ equipment to build themselves a lodge.”

The internet went down at 4 am on Saturday night and was restored by 6 pm on Sunday evening.