How The Pandemic Is Affecting Your Metabolism

A recent survey of 2,000 people, asked respondents to describe how living through the pandemic has physically affected not just their health but their relationship to their own physical bodies.

The survey found that one in five people believe their metabolism has slowed down during this crisis.

Prior to 2020, respondents worked out on average three days a week using ellipticals, treadmills, or weight machines. These respondents say that they are taking an average of 1570 fewer steps than they did before.

Almost one in four believe their weight has increased, including those with access to scales, who’ve reported gaining an average of 10 pounds overall.

40% are eating more food now than they did at the start of the pandemic.

Overall, 45% believe that the amount of exercise they do is what’s having the biggest negative impact on their metabolism, followed by a lack of resources, lack of support, and their current diet.

WHAT DO PEOPLE THINK IMPACTS THEIR BODY THE MOST?