HOW TO FALL ASLEEP IN 60 SECONDS

Our bodies need sleep to rest and repair, ultimately setting us up for the day ahead. Google searches for sleeping pills and techniques on how to get a restful sleep are way up!

Experts say we just need to try the 4-7-8 technique which can help you fall asleep faster!

Due to the deep diaphragm breath, the 4-7-8 technique has been known to not only treat insomnia but also assist in managing cravings, controlling anger responses and improving migraines.

Sleep experts say, “it’s recommended that continued use of the 4-7-8 breath-work for a minimum of six weeks can begin to have a positive effect on one’s heart rate, which ties in with stress and improves anxiety.”

HOW TO DO THE 4-7-8 TECHNIQUE

The technique itself is relatively simple.

First, you need to place the tip of your tongue behind your front teeth and start to exhale through the mouth.

This will create a whooshing sound.

You then should ensure your mouth is closed and begin to inhale through the nose for a count of four.

Then you need to hold your breath for seven counts.

Next, you need to start to exhale in a controlled way, for a count of eight, whilst still trying to create the whooshing sound.

In total, you should take yourself through four rounds of this technique and stick to the 4-7-8 ratio of inhaling and exhaling.