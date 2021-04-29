Since then, people have used the term to define many things.

It’s all about crop tops, summer flings, incredible confidence only seen in the summer, and walking into a shop with your sunglasses on like you’re badass!

There is optimism for the summer of 2021 after last summer was basically a bust. It’s time for prime hot girl time, and every single one of us deserves our hot girl moment in the sun!

So how do we achieve this?

To describe the ideal, Megan Thee Stallion tweeted: ‘Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party, etc.’

There is no rule book on how to have a hot girl summer! It basically comes down to Fitness, Fashion (mini tops and skirts), hair, and mindset!

From Megan Thee Stallion’s original teachings on the matter to the current slew of hot girls on TikTok, the messaging is the same.

Hot girl summer is a mindset. All the fashion, beauty products, and sit-ups in the world won’t bless you with the aura. It starts from within and embracing who you truly are beneath it all.