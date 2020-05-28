How To Know If Your Ceiling Fan Is Pointed In The Right Direction!

It’s been a hot week, and most likely if you have a ceiling fan it’s been working overtime.

But do you have it set properly to keep you cool?

Most newer ceiling fans have a button to change which way the fan spins. On this fan, the button moves up and down. When in the down position, the fan will spin counter-clockwise.

To keep you cool you want to have the fan spin in a counter-clock rotation. This will help force air down from the ceiling and creates a cooling effect.

During cooler months, you want to have the fan button pushed up to make it spin clockwise. When a ceiling fan spins clockwise, it pulls up air from the floor to the ceiling and that helps push warmer air down to where you are.