How To Know If Your Ceiling Fan Is Pointed In The Right Direction!

Do you know the right way to cool your room down?

It’s been a hot week, and most likely if you have a ceiling fan it’s been working overtime.

But do you have it set properly to keep you cool?

Most newer ceiling fans have a button to change which way the fan spins. On this fan, the button moves up and down. When in the down position, the fan will spin counter-clockwise.

 

To keep you cool you want to have the fan spin in a counter-clock rotation. This will help force air down from the ceiling and creates a cooling effect.

 

During cooler months, you want to have the fan button pushed up to make it spin clockwise.  When a ceiling fan spins clockwise, it pulls up air from the floor to the ceiling and that helps push warmer air down to where you are.

