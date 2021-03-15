Listen Live

How To Make A Shamrock Shake At Home!

Delicious!

By Kool Eats

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, here’s how to make the famous Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s, at home.

 

Total Time: 5 minutes

Makes 2 shakes

 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups vanilla ice cream
  • ¾ cup milk
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon peppermint extract

 

Directions

  • Place the ice cream, milk, cream, mint, vanilla extract, and peppermint extract in a blender.
  • Blend until smooth and frothy.

 

 

St Patrick’s Day is Wednesday. Enjoy!

