How To Make A Shamrock Shake At Home!
Delicious!
With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, here’s how to make the famous Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s, at home.
Total Time: 5 minutes
Makes 2 shakes
Ingredients
- 2 cups vanilla ice cream
- ¾ cup milk
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 cup fresh mint leaves
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon peppermint extract
Directions
- Place the ice cream, milk, cream, mint, vanilla extract, and peppermint extract in a blender.
- Blend until smooth and frothy.
St Patrick’s Day is Wednesday. Enjoy!