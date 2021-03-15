How To Make A Shamrock Shake At Home!

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, here’s how to make the famous Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s, at home.

Total Time: 5 minutes

Makes 2 shakes

Ingredients

2 cups vanilla ice cream

¾ cup milk

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup fresh mint leaves

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon peppermint extract

Directions

Place the ice cream, milk, cream, mint, vanilla extract, and peppermint extract in a blender.

Blend until smooth and frothy.

St Patrick’s Day is Wednesday. Enjoy!