How To Parent Using Chat GPT

What, were you raised by robots?

A tech worker urges moms and dads to choose the “easier” alternative of getting ChatGPT to get kids to sleep, plan their birthday parties and even help with homework.

Bedtime!

Putting kids to bed can be a total nightmare, so why not ease the pain by asking ChatGPT to draft a customized bedtime story that includes kids and parent’s names.

Personal assistant!

ChatGPT can help you plan tasks like travel and birthday party ideas. For the latter, a parent can bounce ideas off the program for items such as themed invitations, decorations, colour schemes, activities, party favours and even snacks — including dietary needs.

Education!

If you have teens, then you know how hard high school assignments cane be. AI can assist with that! Still, it’s important to fact-check answers, as programs like ChatGPT often create false information or citations, a kink of the tech that designers have yet to work out.

