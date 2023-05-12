Someone asked ChatGPT to name the most common questions people have asked. Like, “What’s the meaning of life?”, “What are some good ways to lose weight?”, and “How can I start a successful business?”

But the list it spits out of the weirdest questions we’ve asked is a lot more interesting. Here are a few we enjoyed . . .

1. “Can you help me write a love letter to a tree?”

2. “If I could shrink myself down to the size of a pencil eraser, how many ants do you think I could take on in a fight?”

3. “Do aliens have their languages? And could you translate them for me?”

4. “Can you help me find a unicorn?”

5. “Is it possible to train a hamster to play the guitar?”

6. “What would happen if I tried to microwave a burrito while riding a unicycle?”

7. “Can you help me summon a demon?”

8. “Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?”

9. “What would happen if we put cats and dogs in charge of the government?”

10. “What would chairs look like if our knees bent the other way?”

11. “If animals could talk, which would be the rudest?”

12. “How many chickens would it take to kill an elephant?”

13. “I’m having dreams about being a tomato. Is this normal?”

14. “I’m convinced that my neighbour’s cat is spying on me. What should I do?”

15. “I have a phobia of spaghetti. What can I do to overcome it?”