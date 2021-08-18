How to Win Monopoly!

Have you ever sat down for a “quick game of Monopoly?” Probably not!

It just goes on FOREVER! But if you find yourself “forced” to sit down and play, someone on reddit has the perfect strategy to win.

1. Buy everything you can. Play by the REAL RULES where if someone chooses not to buy, that property gets auctioned off to the highest bidder.

2. Don’t buy the utilities or railroad with the intent of completing the set, instead use them for trades with players who THINK they’re good at the game but really aren’t.

3. Where do most folks land after getting out of jail? The orange and red properties, right? Snatch those up.

4. Put 4 houses on your full sets as quickly as possible. But NEVER A HOTEL. The rules state that once the houses in the box are gone, no one can get any more, therefore no one can build hotels.

Although arguments will happen, winning, but at what cost?