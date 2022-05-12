HOW WOULD YOU LIKE A $5000 BONUS FROM YOUR EMPLOYER?

When was the last time you got a bonus at work? Well, that’s not what the folks at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas are saying this morning. After every employee received a $5000 bonus yesterday!

The announcement came yesterday at a gathering of employees in The Chelsea Theatre and was made by CEO Bill McBeath. About 5400 “CoStars” (as they’re known) had the obvious reaction… and who wouldn’t? New York financial conglomerate Blackstone currently owns the resort. However, it was reported last September that the Cosmo will be acquired by MGM Resorts International for $5.65-billion.

Everyone involved seems pleased with the bonuses. Even the union respresenting the employees. The move by Blackstone to hand out $30-million in bonuses was praised by the Culinary Union, which respresents workers at several Vegas resorts, saying, “It’s the right thing for a company to share a portion of their profits with employees who have worked so hard to make the property successful”. I think we’d all put monet on that!