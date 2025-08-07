Howard Stern's Mic May Go Silent on SiriusXM After Nearly 20 Years

Say it ain’t so, Baba Booey!

After nearly two decades of broadcasting his uncensored antics, outrageous interviews, and trademark rants on SiriusXM, rumours are swirling that Howard Stern might be out of a job by year’s end.

The shock jock’s massive contract is set to expire this fall, and insiders say the satellite radio giant may be ready to pull the plug.

According to reports, Sirius is quietly preparing to part ways with the 71-year-old radio legend, citing his hefty salary and a dip in listeners.

One source told The U.S. Sun that while Sirius may float a renewal offer, it’s more of a courtesy than a commitment: “They don’t intend for him to take it.”

Apparently, Stern’s past political commentary—particularly jabs at former U.S. President Donald Trump and vaccine-hesitant Americans—may also be fuelling the divide, turning off some subscribers and advertisers in the process.

Still, don’t cue the closing theme just yet.

Another insider insists that negotiations are still happening behind closed doors, and there's a chance Stern could ink a deal to keep his legacy alive—at least in rerun form. The rumoured Plan B? SiriusXM could buy up his archive of iconic interviews and broadcasts to air on his branded channels, Howard 100 and Howard 101, even if he’s no longer live behind the mic.

So, is this the final bow for the King of All Media—or just another commercial break?

Only time (and maybe a few lawyers) will tell.