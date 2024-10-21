Hugging on a Deadline: This New Zealand Airport Puts a Time Limit on Goodbye Hugs

If you're the type of person who needs extra time to say goodbye at the airport, you might want to reconsider your farewell routine—at least if you're flying out of Dunedin Airport in New Zealand.

The airport has sparked quite a debate after introducing a new policy aimed at limiting long farewells in the drop-off area. The rule? Keep your goodbyes to a maximum of three minutes.

Time's Ticking on Farewell Hugs

Located in Momona, Dunedin Airport has put up a sign asking visitors to wrap up their goodbyes quickly, leaving just a short window for those tear-filled hugs before heading off to security. While some are calling this time limit "inhumane," the policy has surprisingly gained support from others who believe it could speed up airport traffic and even suggest other airports follow suit.

Airport CEO Daniel De Bono spoke to New Zealand’s RNZ radio about the decision, noting that airports can be "emotional hotspots." He mentioned a study showing that a 20-second hug is enough to release oxytocin, also known as the "love hormone." So, in theory, those heartfelt embraces can still happen—just a little faster.

If You Need More, The Airport Has You Covered!

For those who need a bit more time to say goodbye, there’s a solution. The airport offers 15 minutes of free parking nearby, allowing you to stretch out those farewells in the car park instead of the drop-off zone. De Bono added that over the years, the airport has seen some “interesting things” during long goodbyes, which likely influenced the decision to cut down on lingering hugs.

So, if you’re planning to fly out of Dunedin, make sure to set your hug timer! Would you welcome a similar policy at other airports, or does the idea feel a bit too harsh?