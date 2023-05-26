Listen Live

The Best Airports In The World Ranked

No Canadian Airports made the list!

By Kool Travel

The research, carried out by airline compensation consultants AirAdvisor, ranked airports based on punctuality, Google reviews, distance from the city, shop rating, and the cost of transfers.

These ratings from each category were then combined to produce an overall score.

The best airport according to AirAdvisor is Athens. Eleftherios Venizelos Airport took first place, receiving very high scores for punctuality and its shopping offering.

Coming in second place is Palma de Mallorca which is a much-loved destination for many and rounding out the top three best airports was Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino Airport.

Of all airports in the top ten only two were in Europe, while Los Angeles International Airport ranked fifth and Orlando International Airport ranked seventh.

LAX received very good scores for punctuality, a vital factor in the airport experience.

Madrid Barajas (4) received high praise for its shopping experience, while Venice Marco Polo (12) and Nice Cote d’Azur Airport (16) got high scores for distance from the city.

No Canadian cities ranked in the top 25!

The Future of Travel May Replace your Passport with This!

The best (and worst) ranked airports

  1. Athens Eleftherios Venizelos Airport
  2. Palma de Mallorca
  3. Rome Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport
  4. Madrid Barajas
  5. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
  6. Barcelona El Prat
  7. Orlando International Airport
  8. Dublin Airport
  9. Amsterdam Schiphol
  10. Tenerife South (Tenerife Sur)
  11. Edinburgh Airport
  12. Venice Marco Polo
  13. Faro Gago Coutinho Airport
  14. New York JFK
  15. London Heathrow
  16. Nice Cote d’Azur Airport
  17. Bordeaux Merignac
  18. London Gatwick
  19. Frankfurt Airport
  20. Manchester
  21. London Stansted
  22. Paris Charles De Gaulle
  23. Berlin Brandenburg

Related posts

The ‘Unexpected’ Formula For The Perfect Vacation!

FORD WILL KEEP AM RADIO IN THEIR VEHICLES

Woman Survives On Wine For Five Days After Being Stranded 