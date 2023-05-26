The Best Airports In The World Ranked

The research, carried out by airline compensation consultants AirAdvisor, ranked airports based on punctuality, Google reviews, distance from the city, shop rating, and the cost of transfers.

These ratings from each category were then combined to produce an overall score.

The best airport according to AirAdvisor is Athens. Eleftherios Venizelos Airport took first place, receiving very high scores for punctuality and its shopping offering.

Coming in second place is Palma de Mallorca which is a much-loved destination for many and rounding out the top three best airports was Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino Airport.

Of all airports in the top ten only two were in Europe, while Los Angeles International Airport ranked fifth and Orlando International Airport ranked seventh.

LAX received very good scores for punctuality, a vital factor in the airport experience.

Madrid Barajas (4) received high praise for its shopping experience, while Venice Marco Polo (12) and Nice Cote d’Azur Airport (16) got high scores for distance from the city.

No Canadian cities ranked in the top 25!

The best (and worst) ranked airports