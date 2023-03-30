The Future of Travel May Replace your Passport with This!

Experts predict that by 2070, the future of travel will be nothing like what humanity knows at present.

Several experts cited that the airports of the future will scan people’s heartbeats and biometric details instead of a passport.

No more airport shuttle buses?

The forecast says that airport shuttle buses that take you to and from the aeroplane on the runway, will be replaced by e-VTOL flying air taxis. At the same time, in-flight entertainment will be beamed directly into a passenger’s eyes, it adds.

Farther away into the future, the forecasters believe that food items will be replaced by 3D-printed hotel buffet food. It will result in a reduction of food waste, the forecast adds.

And in-ear devices will translate the local language in real-time and enable us to speak the local lingo…