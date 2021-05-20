Human Resources Manager Is The Best-Paying Job That Makes You Happy

The jobs site Zippia.com posted a list of five jobs that pay well, offer a great work-life balance, and rank high in employee satisfaction.

1. Human resource managers. They’re in high demand in almost every industry. And it depends on where you live, but the average salary nationwide is $115,000.

2. Engineers. According to a few studies, engineers are among the happiest people in the world. The average salary of $90,000 doesn’t hurt either.

3. Physical therapists. It’s another job that’s in high demand. They make around $90,000 a year. And doing something that helps heal people is very rewarding.

4. Construction managers. They rank high in overall happiness, so maybe spending all that time outside helps. They make an average of $95,000 a year.

5. Finance managers. It’s a stressful job, but they still report high levels of positivity. And they have the highest salary on the list, $130,000 a year.

They also did a list of entry-level jobs that make people happy. They include teaching assistants, marketing specialists, athletic trainers, and nurses.