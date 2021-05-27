Humans Can At Most Live 150 Years

Scientists asked the question, ‘What’s the longest life that could be lived by a human complex system if everything else went really well, and it’s in a stressor-free environment?’”

To make this determination, a study counted blood cells and footsteps to predict how long we could actually live.

To quote Irene Cara’s song, “I’m gonna live forever,” maybe not- but we could live a long time anyway.

If you take away all the usual things that do us in like cancer, heart disease, or an accident, with a combination of serendipity and genetics we could live between 120 to 150 years.

The oldest human on record to date lived to be 122 and died in 1997. Her name was Jeanne Calment!

More