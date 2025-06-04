Hungry & Moody? Science Says It Might Be Your Diet’s Fault

Alright friends, let’s talk about something we’ve all tried (or at least thought about trying): cutting calories. Whether it’s that post-holiday clean-up or a new year’s resolution in full swing, we’ve all been there—staring down a salad and pretending we’re not thinking about fries.

But here’s the thing: a brand-new study says going too hard on the calorie cutting might actually mess with your mental health.

Researchers looked at data from over 28,000 adults and found that those who were on calorie-restricted diets—especially men and folks with a higher BMI—were more likely to show signs of depression. So yeah… that hangry feeling might not just be in your head.

And it’s not just how much you eat—it’s what you eat, too. Diets loaded with ultraprocessed foods, sweets, and processed meats were linked to worse moods. Meanwhile, people following more of a Mediterranean-style diet (think whole grains, veggies, lean proteins, and healthy fats) fared better mentally.

Here’s what the experts are saying:

➡️ Going super low-calorie without medical guidance could backfire.

➡️ Your body might not be getting the nutrients it needs, which can lead to fatigue, poor sleep, brain fog… and yes, the blues.

➡️ If you’re not actually seeing weight loss or feel stuck in a cycle of gaining and losing, it can be incredibly discouraging and add to depression symptoms.

Now don’t panic—this isn’t a "ditch your healthy goals" kind of message. It’s more like: Let’s not torture ourselves in the name of wellness.

Instead of jumping into drastic diet plans, experts recommend focusing on balanced, sustainable changes. Fill your plate with protein, healthy fats, fibre, and colourful produce. Slow down when you eat. Listen to your body. And if you’re unsure what “healthy” really looks like for you, consider chatting with a registered dietitian who can help you figure it out.

Because at the end of the day, it’s not just about a number on a scale—it’s about feeling good, body and mind. ❤️