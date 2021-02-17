I Just Want To Be A Girl Again!

So, I lost myself last year…. And now that there appears to be light at the end of this tunnel, I want my swagger back!

Here’s hoping that my ‘wants’ happen soon…

I want to wear tight jeans- the one’s the hurt my stomach instead of comfy track pants…

I want to put on make-up and struggle to put on fake lashes again…

I want to get a pedicure because someone who doesn’t live in my house may see my feet…

I want to have a reason to brush my hair and even wash it…

Oh, my heels! I may have forgotten how to walk in them!

I want attention from people who aren’t my kids looking for snacks…

I want to drink at a bar, dance like Elaine again because I don’t care!

I want to send my kids to a sleepover, so I can have a night to do whatever I want without the fear of a tiny human judging me…

I want to shave my legs to feel sexy and not just to find my knees…