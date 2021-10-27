If brands had brutally honest slogans, what would they be? Here are a few good ones found online!

1. Benadryl: You Can’t Have Allergies if You’re Unconscious

2. Taco Bell: Same Food, Different Shapes

3. Facebook: Where YOU Are the Product

4. McDonald’s: Preserving Our Food for Generations to Come

5. H&R Block: Pay Us to Do TurboTax for You

6. Instagram: You’ll Never Look This Good

7. YouTube: An Ad Will End in Five Seconds, After Which Another Ad Will Play

8. Tupperware: Have You Ever Wanted to Throw Away Food, But Just Not Now?

9. Red Bull: I Hope You Like Heart Palpitations

10. Zoom: Where Pants Are Optional

11. TikTok: Because Watching Your Daughter’s Friends from the Window Is Weird