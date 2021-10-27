Listen Live

IF BRANDS HAD BRUTALLY HONEST SLOGANS, WHAT WOULD THEY BE?

Something Funny To Get You Going This Morning!

By Humor

If brands had brutally honest slogans, what would they be?  Here are a few good ones found online!

 

1.  Benadryl:  You Can’t Have Allergies if You’re Unconscious

2.  Taco Bell:  Same Food, Different Shapes

3.  Facebook:  Where YOU Are the Product

4.  McDonald’s:  Preserving Our Food for Generations to Come

5.  H&R Block:  Pay Us to Do TurboTax for You

6.  Instagram:  You’ll Never Look This Good

7.  YouTube:  An Ad Will End in Five Seconds, After Which Another Ad Will Play

8.  Tupperware:  Have You Ever Wanted to Throw Away Food, But Just Not Now?

9.  Red Bull:  I Hope You Like Heart Palpitations

10.  Zoom:  Where Pants Are Optional

11.  TikTok:  Because Watching Your Daughter’s Friends from the Window Is Weird

 

Related posts

A LIST OF THINGS PEOPLE ONLY PRETEND TO LIKE INCLUDING “OTHER PEOPLE’S KIDS”

SIX MORE THINGS THAT USED TO BE GREAT BUT SUCK NOW

Things That Make People Go From A 10 To A 5!