If My Identity Gets Stolen… Good Luck, Bestie

Honestly?



If someone steals my identity at this point in life… I hope they PACK A LUNCH.

Hope you enjoy the $42 in my bank account and my overdraft notification trauma.



Enjoy my anxiety, my intrusive thoughts, and my credit score barely holding hands with Jesus.

Please take my debt. Take it. I insist.



Take the acid reflux that flares up at the mere thought of spicy salsa.



Take the menopause hot flashes that show up like uninvited guests in a Costco aisle.

You Now Also Own:



My back pain: from sleeping aggressively horizontal

My unread emails that have emotionally aged me 7 years.

My subscriptions I forgot to cancel but am too scared to check.



My Google search history -asking “IS THIS NORMAL?” every single night.

Good Luck Maintaining My Life:



The password I’ve reset 94 times.

My joints that crack like glow sticks.

My stomach noises.

My love language which is cancelling plans.

You’ve inherited:

My emotional support travel coffee cup

My half-finished diet from 2019

My Fitbit shaming me



And the rage I feel when someone calls without texting first.

So yes, please. Steal my identity



But just know…You’re not getting a glow-up.

You’re getting stress, Tums, and a personality powered by caffeine and wine…

Godspeed, criminal. God. Speed.