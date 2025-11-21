Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
If My Identity Gets Stolen… Good Luck, Bestie

Funny Stuff
Published November 21, 2025
By Charlie

Honestly?


If someone steals my identity at this point in life… I hope they PACK A LUNCH.

Hope you enjoy the $42 in my bank account and my overdraft notification trauma.


Enjoy my anxiety, my intrusive thoughts, and my credit score barely holding hands with Jesus.

Please take my debt. Take it. I insist.


Take the acid reflux that flares up at the mere thought of spicy salsa.


Take the menopause hot flashes that show up like uninvited guests in a Costco aisle.

You Now Also Own:


My back pain: from sleeping aggressively horizontal
My unread emails that have emotionally aged me 7 years.
My subscriptions I forgot to cancel but am too scared to check.


My Google search history -asking “IS THIS NORMAL?” every single night.

Good Luck Maintaining My Life:


The password I’ve reset 94 times.
My joints that crack like glow sticks.
My stomach noises.
My love language which is cancelling plans.

You’ve inherited:
My emotional support travel coffee cup
My half-finished diet from 2019
My Fitbit shaming me

And the rage I feel when someone calls without texting first.

So yes, please. Steal my identity


But just know…You’re not getting a glow-up.

You’re getting stress, Tums, and a personality powered by caffeine and wine…

Godspeed, criminal. God. Speed.

