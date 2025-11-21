If My Identity Gets Stolen… Good Luck, Bestie
Honestly?
If someone steals my identity at this point in life… I hope they PACK A LUNCH.
Hope you enjoy the $42 in my bank account and my overdraft notification trauma.
Enjoy my anxiety, my intrusive thoughts, and my credit score barely holding hands with Jesus.
Please take my debt. Take it. I insist.
Take the acid reflux that flares up at the mere thought of spicy salsa.
Take the menopause hot flashes that show up like uninvited guests in a Costco aisle.
You Now Also Own:
My back pain: from sleeping aggressively horizontal
My unread emails that have emotionally aged me 7 years.
My subscriptions I forgot to cancel but am too scared to check.
My Google search history -asking “IS THIS NORMAL?” every single night.
Good Luck Maintaining My Life:
The password I’ve reset 94 times.
My joints that crack like glow sticks.
My stomach noises.
My love language which is cancelling plans.
You’ve inherited:
My emotional support travel coffee cup
My half-finished diet from 2019
My Fitbit shaming me
And the rage I feel when someone calls without texting first.
So yes, please. Steal my identity
But just know…You’re not getting a glow-up.
You’re getting stress, Tums, and a personality powered by caffeine and wine…
Godspeed, criminal. God. Speed.
