IF YOU COULD SWITCH ONE OF YOUR SENSES ON AND OFF, WHICH WOULD IT BE?

Whenever people ask what superhero power you’d want, everyone always thinks about invisibility, flying, teleporting, super strength, or being able to eat ALL the cookies and not gain weight.

But what about the power to turn your FIVE SENSES on and off?

Not sure if that’s a superhero thing. But maybe it should be! A recent poll asked, “If you could gain the power to switch on and off one of your senses at will, which would it be?”

40% of people said SMELL, 30% said HEARING, 17% said TASTE, 10% said TOUCH and just 1% said SIGHT. (That seems like it would be a bit of a waste since we DO have eyelids.)

So what would YOU say?