If You Have These In Your Pantry, They Could Be Worth A Fortune!

There are some collectors that are paying that much for Corning Ware, though. The 1970s-style porcelain pots are making a comeback. It all depends on what kind of pattern is on yours, though.

More rare patterns, like Wildflower – made from 1977 to 1984 – and Floral Bouquet – made from 1971 to 1975 – can fetch up to $10,000 online.

Fun Fact:

Corning Ware is actually from Corning Glass Works, which is headquartered in Corning, NY. It was first introduced in 1958 and was pretty popular considering how groundbreaking the ceramic technology was.

