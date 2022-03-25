If You Need To Renew Your Passport, Expect Details

Canadians are ready to travel again and many who didn’t check the expiry on their passports or who need to get one for their children are facing some lengthy wait times due to a surge in applications.

According to Employment and Social Development Canada, the processing time for a passport is five business days for those applying in person and 17 business days for those applying by mail.

Priority is being given to those who need to travel very soon, due to emergencies or business, but there is still a bit of a wait.

Related: Travellers Are Checking In At Fitness Resorts To Drop Pandemic Pounds…

Proof of travel can consist of a travel ticket, a written declaration, an itinerary with proof of payment, or proof of family emergency requiring immediate travel. The urgent passport comes at an additional cost of $110.

According to Service Canada, 1.2 million passports have been issued since the start of April 2021, compared to the 363,000 that were issued from April 2020 to March 2021.