If You Use These Emojis, You’re Officially Old!

If you’ve been on TikTok or Twitter, you’ll already know that using the crying laughing emoji is an immediate signifier that you are old (meaning over the age of 20) and out of touch. But wait! There are more emojis if used; you’re considered old!

A poll of 2,000 16 to 24-year-olds has revealed that there are in fact ten emoji that define you as utterly old, including the thumbs up, the red heart, and the ‘ok’ hand.

Ironically, the laughing crying emoji remains the most popular! The least popular emoji across all demographics were the skull and crossbones.

Here are the top 10 emojis that make you old if you use them!