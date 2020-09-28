If You Want To Have A Happy Marriage, Make Sure Your First Dance Is To This Song!
Study Narrows Down Wedding Songs That Lead To The Happiest Marriages
Those who had their first dance to Elton John’s “Can you feel the love tonight,” were most likely to describe themselves as happy!
OnBuy has found a link between the songs chosen and overall happiness in a marriage.
SONGS FOR THE HAPPIEST COUPLES
1. Can You Feel the Love Tonight – Elton John: 77%
2. Stevie Wonder – Isn’t She Lovely: 75%
3. Frank Sinatra – The Way You Look Tonight: 74%
4. Lea Salonga & Brad Kane – A Whole New World (Aladdin movie): 71%
5. Etta James – At Last: 71%
6. Westlife – You Are So Beautiful: 70%
7. Phil Collins – You’ll Be In My Heart: 70%
8. Aerosmith – I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing: 69%
9. Elton John – Your Song: 64%
10. Jack Johnson – Better Together: 64%
SONGS FOR THE UNHAPPIEST COUPLES
1. One Direction – Little Things: 75%
2. Jason Mraz – I’m Yours: 61%
3. Snow Patrol – Chasing Cars: 56%
4. Birdy – Skinny Love: 54%
5. Andy Newman – You’ve Got a Friend In Me: 52%
6. John Legend – Stay With You: 49%
7. Michael Bublé – Everything: 49%
8. John Mayer – Free Fallin’: 49%
9. Elvis Presley – Can’t Help Falling in Love: 48%
10. Ed Sheehan – Perfect: 42%