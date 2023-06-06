If You’re Not Using Obscenities Regularly, You Should Be!

Scientists say that swearing is linked to a range of benefits. Those who swear show signs of greater intelligence. Holy Sh**!

Obscenities are found in all cultures and languages and have likely been with us since the first caveman stubbed his toe.

And it probably was a man, some experts claim, as swearing has usually been associated with soldiers, sailors and other typically male activities.

But the scientists who study swearing — yes, they exist — note that “women now tend to swear as much, or even more often, than men.

Researchers split obscenities into three categories: religion (“damn,” “hell”); bodily excretions (“piss”); and sex, including our countless slang words for genitalia.

Scientists have been studying the art of swearing for the last two decades as a result of lots of research on the brain and emotions.

It’s already been determined that swearing helps you cope with pain.

But researchers now say, swear in moderation. The study found that those who swore daily experienced less pain relief from swearing than those who were less foul-mouthed.

Science also finds that people who swear are more trustworthy. This may be surprising since dirty words are often associated with an uneducated or suspicious character.

Throughout three experiments — including one that analyzed social interactions on Facebook — researchers found that people who used profanities were overall more honest and less deceitful.

People swear to vent frustration and to avoid conflict, researchers say; it’s also used as a way for us to cope.

When it comes to intelligence, research finds an association between that trait and the use of obscenities.