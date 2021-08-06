IKEA Is Giving Away Meatball Scented Candles

The meat-scented item won’t be on sale for customers to buy, but more than 900 people will be selected as winners of the limited edition HUVUDROLL Meatball candle.

The HUVUDROLL Meatball scented candle is a part of the Swedish furniture company’s “IKEA Store in a Box concept,” which has been designed to offer items that provide the “sensory experiences” of being in an IKEA location – including the store’s bistro, where its iconic meatballs are served.

IKEA’s Store in a Box was created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the IKEA U.S. Family Program, a free loyalty program.

IKEA Family members who want a chance to win the IKEA Store in a Box with the HUVUDROLL Meatball scented candle can enter their names starting on Friday, Aug. 6, on the IKEA 10 Years of Family webpage. The sweepstake will run until Sunday, Aug. 22.