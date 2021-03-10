IKEA NOW INCLUDING ‘DISASSEMBLY’ INSTRUCTIONS

You buy something from Ikea, you have to put it together, right? Assembling an Ikea bookshelf, or anything from them is exhausting! Often an all-afternoon project that sometimes requires a stiff drink afterward. But, there will come a day when you decide that you no longer need or want that “work of art” you put together all by yourself.

Well, now they’re including ‘disassembly’ instructions so you can take that stuff apart when it’s time to move or throw it out. It’s no secret Ikea furniture doesn’t last forever, especially when you drag it to a new apartment or house.

They hope the new online instructions will keep people from just throwing it out. (Ikea will even buy back your old furniture)