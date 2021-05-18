Listen Live

IKEA Recalling Certain Plates, Bowls and Mugs

HEROISK or TALRIKA products can be returned for a full refund.

IKEA has received reports of some HEROISK and TALRIKA products breaking. IKEA says, “Due to the potential risk of burns from hot contents upon breakage, we are recalling all HEROISK and TALRIKA plates, bowls, and mugs as a precautionary measure.”

With stores in Ontario currently closed, stop using the items and return them when the stores reopen. There is no deadline to return your items and you don’t need a receipt.

 

IKEA recalls HEROISK and TALRIKA plates, bowls, and mugs (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

 

 

Image: CNW Group/ IKEA

