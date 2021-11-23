I’M SORRY, BUT WE’RE GOING TO NEED TO CONFISCATE THOSE COOKIES!

A bakery in the U.K. was forced to remove one of its top sellers from the menu when it was discovered they contained an illegal substance. No, it’s not what you’re thinking. It was the sprinkles! “Sprinklegate”, as it’s being called, caused Get Baked Bakery in Leeds to pull off its Raspberry Glazed Donut Cookies and something called the “Birthday Bruce” becuase they included sprinkles containing…wiat for it…FD&C Red No. 3! The sprinkles, which contain a colouring called erythrosine, deemd illegal by the West Yorkshire Trading Standards Agency.

Rich Myers, owner of Get Baked, says, “It’s HIGHLY unlikely that we will find any legal sprinkles that we will use as a replacement” adding some ‘colourful language’ to describe his impression of British made sprinkles. And so goes the contraband sprinkles. But if you’d like, they’ve got some fun “Sprinklegate” merchandise for sale on their Facebook page!