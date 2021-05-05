IN THE PAST YEAR, WE MISSED OUT ON 28 DAYS OF QUALITY TIME WITH OUR MOMS
HERE’S HOW WE’D LIKE TO MAKE UP FOR IT
According to a new survey, the average person missed out on 28 DAYS’ worth of quality time with their mom over the past year because of the pandemic.
80% of people say they want to use this Mother’s Day as a way to try to make up for last year, and 84% of people are more eager to see their mom this year than ever before.
BUT, we don’t exactly have a bunch of brilliant ideas of how we’re going to pull that off. Plus, we’re still in lockdown, which makes it hard to be with our moms the way we want to.
The top five things people would like to do for Mother’s Day are:
Spend time with the family
get their mom flowers
get their mom a card
take their mom to a nice restaurant
and cook for their mom
In other words, basically the same stuff we do every other Mother’s Day.