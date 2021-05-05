IN THE PAST YEAR, WE MISSED OUT ON 28 DAYS OF QUALITY TIME WITH OUR MOMS

According to a new survey, the average person missed out on 28 DAYS’ worth of quality time with their mom over the past year because of the pandemic.

80% of people say they want to use this Mother’s Day as a way to try to make up for last year, and 84% of people are more eager to see their mom this year than ever before.

BUT, we don’t exactly have a bunch of brilliant ideas of how we’re going to pull that off. Plus, we’re still in lockdown, which makes it hard to be with our moms the way we want to.

The top five things people would like to do for Mother’s Day are:

Spend time with the family

get their mom flowers

get their mom a card

take their mom to a nice restaurant

and cook for their mom

In other words, basically the same stuff we do every other Mother’s Day.