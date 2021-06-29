Listen Live

Incredible 247ft Disc Golf Shot!

And I can hardly throw a frisbee!

By Cash

I know we have a lot of the major sports back, but I’m still watching the weird ones. Over the weekend the Disc Gold World Championship happened, where one of the most amazing throws in disc golf history took place, probably.

I can hardly throw a frisbee and there is someone out doing this!

