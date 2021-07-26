Incredible Moments From The Olympics So Far!

I was pretty skeptical about the games this year but I am totally sucked in after this past weekend!

Last night Maggie Mac Neil scored Canada’s first gold medal!

GOLDEN MOMENTS 🥇 The world champion becomes the Olympic champion, as Maggie Mac Neil (@mags_swims26) swims to a gold medal in the 100m butterflyhttps://t.co/E3PLPWySoE pic.twitter.com/QWl7UNEf7x — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 26, 2021

18 year old Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui who JUST qualified for the mens 400m freestyle final brought an olympic shocker and went on to win! Here is a video of his family celebrating!

عائلتك هي دائمًا جمهورك الأول 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 أسرة البطل الأولمبي التونسي أحمد الحفناوي أثناء متابعة سباق 400 متر سباحة والذي توّج به السباح صاحب الـ 18 عامًا بالذهبية 🥇🇹🇳 pic.twitter.com/S0wQgmWDwu — 90+ (@90PlusKora) July 25, 2021

The Aussie swimming coach celebrating a win!

Australian swim coach or front man for a Motley Crüe cover band? pic.twitter.com/AN9celq2S5 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) July 26, 2021

And I had to include this!