Incredible Moments From The Olympics So Far!

Including Canada's First Gold

By Cash

I was pretty skeptical about the games this year but I am totally sucked in after this past weekend!

Last night Maggie Mac Neil scored Canada’s first gold medal!

18 year old Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui who JUST qualified for the mens 400m freestyle final brought an olympic shocker and went on to win! Here is a video of his family celebrating!

The Aussie swimming coach celebrating a win!

And I had to include this!

