Incredible Moments From The Olympics So Far!
Including Canada's First Gold
I was pretty skeptical about the games this year but I am totally sucked in after this past weekend!
Last night Maggie Mac Neil scored Canada’s first gold medal!
GOLDEN MOMENTS 🥇
The world champion becomes the Olympic champion, as Maggie Mac Neil (@mags_swims26) swims to a gold medal in the 100m butterflyhttps://t.co/E3PLPWySoE pic.twitter.com/QWl7UNEf7x
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 26, 2021
18 year old Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui who JUST qualified for the mens 400m freestyle final brought an olympic shocker and went on to win! Here is a video of his family celebrating!
عائلتك هي دائمًا جمهورك الأول 👨👩👧👦
أسرة البطل الأولمبي التونسي أحمد الحفناوي أثناء متابعة سباق 400 متر سباحة والذي توّج به السباح صاحب الـ 18 عامًا بالذهبية 🥇🇹🇳 pic.twitter.com/S0wQgmWDwu
— 90+ (@90PlusKora) July 25, 2021
The Aussie swimming coach celebrating a win!
Australian swim coach or front man for a Motley Crüe cover band? pic.twitter.com/AN9celq2S5
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) July 26, 2021
And I had to include this!
Peruvian skateboarder Angelo Caro Narvaez takes brutal shot to groin, manages to finish fifthhttps://t.co/7qNq5glJEu#peru #Olympics2020 #Olympic #skateboarding pic.twitter.com/BfaVr9316O
— NewsWire (@NewsWireLive22) July 25, 2021