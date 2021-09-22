Innisfil Farmers Market Pumpkin Carving Contest

The Innisfil Farmers Market is hosting a free Pumpkin Carving Contest on Thursday October 7th open to the public to enter.

All participants are to carve their pumpkins and then drop them off for judging by 2.30 p.m. at the Market located at the South Entrance of the Innisfil Recreation Centre in Innisfil.

Winners in each category will receive a trophy to take home and bragging rights.

There is no cost but donations to the Innisfil Food Bank bin or Community Fridge are appreciated.