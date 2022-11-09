Innisfil Is Bringing Back Its Annual Scrooge The Ticket Campaign!

The town has been doing this for years, but perhaps not everyone knows about it.

If you have an outstanding parking ticket, you can pay the fine with toys and food instead of cash.

The scrooge ticket campaign will run from Monday, November 14th to Monday, November 28th!

All donations collected, including eligible tickets paid online, will be provided to the Innisfil Food Bank, an outreach program of the Innisfil Community Church.

The campaign has been running for the past eight years and has collected and donated nearly $24,000 in toys, cash and food for Innisfil residents in need.

Donations for your fines can be made at Innisfil Town Hall at 2101 Innisfil Beach Road.

