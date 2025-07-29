Innisfil: Open-Air Burning and Fireworks BANNED 🔥🚫

If you were planning a smoky backyard hangout or dreaming of fireworks by the lake, Innisfil has just pulled the plug — effective immediately, no fires, no sparklers, and yes... even no Spiedini. 😭

Thanks to bone-dry conditions and extreme fire risk, the town has slapped down a full open-air burning ban. That includes:

🔥 Campfires

🔥 Cooking fires

🔥 Charcoal BBQs

🔥 Fireworks

🔥 Your Nonna’s weekend Spaduchi dreams

Not even an approved burn permit will save you right now.

The ban comes after Innisfil firefighters responded to a brush fire over the weekend in the area of Line 5 and 10 Sideroad — the kind of thing that turns summer chill into full-blown chaos real fast.

RELATED: Firework Safety: Light Up Your Night Responsibly

✅ What is still allowed?

Propane or natural gas BBQs — as long as they have a mechanical shut-off and are placed on a non-flammable surfacewith enough distance from anything that could go boom.

The ban stays in place until further notice, and with the fire danger rating at EXTREME, it’s not worth testing the limits (or the patience of your local fire department).

So for now, swap that firepit for a patio heater, and maybe light a citronella candle instead of fireworks. The marshmallows will forgive you.