Insomnia Is Way Up And It’s Ruining Us!

Sleep deprivation is a real thing and without rest, our social life suffers, according to a new study!

A new study has found that people experiencing insomnia are mostly parents or those who are prone to sleepless nights!

Data revealed that we are getting less sleep than ever before and as a result, melatonin sales are up 42.6 percent since 2020!

Also, a lack of sleep makes humans significantly more antisocial, say a team of University of California at Berkeley researchers.

Meaning that not getting enough sleep can cause you to become very anti-social and could cause a loneliness pandemic.

The upside is that on a positive note, just one night of good sleep makes you feel more outgoing and socially confident, and furthermore, will attract others to you.”

