International Women’s Day Luncheon

Tuesday, March 8th celebrate International Women’s Day with the Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie during their Virtual Luncheon!

In this inspiring talk, Rose Pellar will share how women in general have been conditioned to live their lives to fulfil the expectations placed upon them by their culture, society and even people who “love” them. In doing so, these women stifle themselves and live in the shadow of their true brilliance.

Join us as we motivate women to take charge of their lives, and to strike forward on the path to re-writing the story of their lives.

Tickets include lunch and a gift bag delivered to your door! #BreakTheBias

TICKET DEADLINE IS FRIDAY, MARCH 4TH

It’s the International Women’s Day Virtual Luncheon brought to you by the Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie and proudly supported by 107.5 Kool FM.

For more details and to get your tickets click HERE.



