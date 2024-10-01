Introducing Men’s Day: A Midweek Celebration of Doing Absolutely Nothing!

In today’s world, there seems to be a "National _____ Day" for everything. From National Ice Cream Day to National Daughter's Day (yes, there are two of those). But one thing is missing: a day for men.

That’s why we’re declaring the first Wednesday of October as "Men’s Day"! This year, it falls on October 4th and the best part? It’s all about doing absolutely nothing. Why Wednesday? Because it rhymes with “Men’s Day” and let's face it, midweek is when you need a break the most.

Why Do Men Need a Day?

Men are often celebrated with days like Father’s Day, but let's be real—Father’s Day involves BBQs, family gatherings, and no shortage of expectations.

This time, Men’s Day is all about you, free from the pressure of cooking out or entertaining guests. The goal? To give men a well-deserved break to breathe, recharge, and enjoy the art of nothingness.

The Official Men’s Day Commandments

Here are the simple rules to follow for a successful Men’s Day:

Keep it low-key: This isn’t a family event. It’s your day to relax and unwind. No social media: Don’t announce it. Don’t let the world hijack your peace. No planning, no fuss: No grand meals or over-the-top activities. Whether you want to chill with a sandwich or grab take-out, it’s your call. Do as little as possible: This is your chance to break that glass ceiling of constant productivity. If you want to work, go for it, but you’re also allowed to sit back and soak in some quiet time. No spouse involvement: Keep this one simple. No discussing plans or asking for input—just enjoy the day your way.

And when Thursday rolls around, remember to grab some flowers for your spouse. After all, Thursday is unofficially known as "Put 'Em Back in Her Purse" Day to apologize for any "attitude" from enjoying Men’s Day too much.

A Day for You, So Celebrate Nothingness

So, mark your calendar, men. October 4th is the day you take back some time for yourself, ditch the responsibilities, and enjoy a full day of guilt-free relaxation. Because sometimes, doing nothing is the best way to celebrate.