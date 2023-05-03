Listen Live

IS CEREAL “SOUP”?

IS CEREAL “SOUP”? PLUS FIVE MORE RIDICULOUS QUESTIONS

By Kool Mornings

They say there are no dumb questions, but here’s one:  Is cereal “soup”?  (???)  Over 20,000 people took an online poll, and 1 in 9 said YES.  11% of us think that in a technical sense, cereal is also soup.

Here are five more ridiculous questions, and how people answered . . .

1.  Can you smell the air?  68% said yes.  32% said no, you can smell stuff IN the air, but not air itself.  (Here’s Merriam-Webster’s definition of “air”:  “The mixture of invisible, ODORLESS, tasteless gases that surrounds the earth.”)

2.  Is tea just dirty water?  18% said yeah, pretty much.

6 Super Hard “Would You Rather” Questions About Money

3.  Is Santa having elves ethical?  That’s assuming they get room and board, but no actual money.  We’re split on that one:  53% said yes, and 47% said no.

4.  Is a smoothie just baby food for adults?  17% said yes to that one.

5.  Does pizza taste better in a square or a circle?  25% think square pizza is better.

Related posts

Spring Fever Is In The Air! And Here’s Why!

U.S. Surgeon General Reports, Americans Are Lonely. (So are Canadians)

Why Do Bad Dreams Wake You Up?