IS IT BETTER FOR YOUR MARRIAGE TO HAVE JOINT BANK ACCOUNTS OR SEPARATE ONES?

Joint or separate?

By Kool Mornings

When you’re in a committed relationship, some things can be combined, and others should remain separate.  Like your Facebook accounts.  Nothing says trust issues like “JohnAndSarah Sampson.”

According to a new study out of Indiana University, one secret to a longer, happier relationship may be consolidating your finances.

The study followed 230 engaged or newly-married couples across two years.  Some couples were asked to keep separate bank accounts, others were told to open a joint bank account, and a third group could choose for themselves.

Couples With Joint Bank Accounts Last Longer

In the end, the couples who opened joint bank accounts reported significantly higher relationship quality than those who kept separate accounts.

The researchers believe this shows that merging finances leads to “aligned financial goals, increased transparency, and a shared understanding of marital responsibilities.”

