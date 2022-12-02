Is It OK To Use A Sick Day When You’re Not Actually Sick?

1,000 people were polled. And 48% think you should be able to take a paid sick day whenever. 37% said there has to be an actual illness, and 14% aren’t sure where they stand on it.

People were asked about different scenarios, and whether each one is a good enough reason to take a sick day. Here’s what people said . . .

1. Just a cold? 19% don’t think you should get a sick day.

2. The flu? 8% still don’t think it’s a good enough reason.

3. Covid? 7% said no to a sick day. So take a vacation day, or spread it.

4. A doctor’s appointment? 12% say no. 14% said the same about the dentist.

5. To get vaccinated? 28% don’t think it’s a good enough reason for a sick day.

6. Feeling mentally overwhelmed? 23% say suck it up, buttercup. That drops to 12% if it’s an actual “mental health crisis” though. (So basically, 1 in 8 people think you should still come to work if you’re having a psychotic break.)

7. To go to a funeral? 17% say no to a sick day.

8. To have surgery? 6% still don’t think you should get a sick day.

There was only one situation where most people agree it shouldn’t be allowed. 56% of us don’t think you should be able to take a sick day to go interview for another job.