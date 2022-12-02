Listen Live

Is It OK To Use A Sick Day When You’re Not Actually Sick?

Almost half of those surveyed say, yes!

By Kool Mornings

1,000 people were polled.  And 48% think you should be able to take a paid sick day whenever.  37% said there has to be an actual illness, and 14% aren’t sure where they stand on it.

Do You Actually Like Getting Sick Because It Means You Get A Day Off?

People were asked about different scenarios, and whether each one is a good enough reason to take a sick day.  Here’s what people said . . .

1.  Just a cold?  19% don’t think you should get a sick day.

2.  The flu?  8% still don’t think it’s a good enough reason.

3.  Covid?  7% said no to a sick day.  So take a vacation day, or spread it.

4.  A doctor’s appointment?  12% say no.  14% said the same about the dentist.

5.  To get vaccinated?  28% don’t think it’s a good enough reason for a sick day.

6.  Feeling mentally overwhelmed?  23% say suck it up, buttercup.  That drops to 12% if it’s an actual “mental health crisis” though.  (So basically, 1 in 8 people think you should still come to work if you’re having a psychotic break.)

7.  To go to a funeral?  17% say no to a sick day.

8.  To have surgery?  6% still don’t think you should get a sick day.

There was only one situation where most people agree it shouldn’t be allowed.  56% of us don’t think you should be able to take a sick day to go interview for another job.  

