Is it time to stop saying “Stay Safe”?

I ask this, because I am beginning to wonder, at what point did we feel the time was right to end each of our social or professional interactions with other people by, essentially, telling them “not to die”.

I understand that the use of the phrase comes from the best part inside of us. And I know it’s meant with the best of intentions. But, is it possible to for us to go back to our more traditional ways of concluding our conversations and/or correspondence? You know, saying things like “Nice talking to you” or ” “See you later”, rather than “Hey, be sure not to fall off a cliff”!

Now, don’t get me wrong, showing a genuine interest in peoples well being is laudable. Yet I always feel that, no matter how pleasant the conversation has been, to end it with “stay safe”, sucks the air out of it. After having our (hopefully) enjoyable interaction, is it possible to conclude it by NOT saying something that reminds me of all that we have been, and continue to, deal with?

I’d even prefer you just wrapping things up by saying, “You’re an idiot”. After all, I’ve been dealing with that for a lot more than the last two years.