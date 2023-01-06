IS IT TRUE THAT 42% OF PEOPLE SLEEP WITH STUFFED ANIMALS?

If your New Year resolved to try to get more sleep, maybe you should adjust the amount of stuff on your bed.

A recent poll asked more than 20,000 people if they slept with stuffed animals, and 27% said YES, and they’re proud of it.

13% said they sometimes sleep with plush animals. And another 2% said they DO, but they’re ashamed of it.

So in all, 42% of people sleep with stuffed animals, at least occasionally. (???)

When asked how many PILLOWS they slept with, 44% of people said two, 29% said three or more, and 27% said one or zero.

When asked if their pets slept with them, 44% of people said yes. The rest either don’t have pets or don’t allow them on the bed.

They didn’t ask how many people regularly sleep with other humans, but honestly, it doesn’t sound like a lot of us would even have room for that.