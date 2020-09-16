Is Now the Time for a Universal Basic Income?
The Liberal caucus wants to make UBI a "priority policy resolution" for consideration
Liberal party members have made Universal Basic Income their top resolution which means it will be put forward for debate and vote at their upcoming party convention in November. This means, it could be implemented in Canada by a Liberal government. We’re a long way from that at the moment. But the idea is not something new. It’s been tested and studying around the world and the Green Party of Canada has long called for something similar.
What is a Universal Basic Income?
Universal Basic Income (UBI) or a Guaranteed Living Income (GLI) is a type of government support that guarantees a basic level of income. Instead of having piecemeal programs like social assistance, employment and disability insurance, the government would give everyone a certain amount of money every month or top up people’s earnings to a certain level. There are different ways UBI or GLI can work but the premise is that it means everyone can afford the basics of life: food, clothing and shelter at the very least.
Advocates of a UBI point to the benefits seen in pilot projects in Canada and around the world. In Ontario, there was a pilot project that was cancelled prematurely. It took place from 2017 to 2019. In this particular experiment, participants received $16,989 per year if they were single, or $24,027 per year for a couple. For every dollar a participant earned, it would reduce their UBI payment by 50 cents and so, by the math of it, the UBO would not be applicable to anyone earning more than $34000 or couples making more than $48000. From the data gathered, the report suggests “participants saw improvements in mental health, housing stability and social relationships, along with less frequent visits to hospitals and doctors that lowered the impact on general health services” (Source)
There are many arguments for and against a UBI. But, at the heart of the idea, is the desire to make sure people have what they need to live.
Poverty and the Brain