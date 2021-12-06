IS YOUR APOLOGY ‘SORRIER’ THAN YOU ARE?

Ever done something you’ve needed to apologize for? Of course, we all have. But, do you know how to deliver an effective apology?

A survey revealed what we feel are the worst things about apologizing.

Working up the courage to admit we were wrong Standing on front of the other person and saying that we’re sorry Waiting for a reaction from the other person after we’ve spoken

Points numbers 1 & 3 are all on you, but a criminal defense lawyer from Australia, Jahan Kalantar, has some tips on how to handle the second.

Starts by looking the other person in the eye. Then, say why you’re sorry. Follow that up with the because behind your remorse. And finally, complete the apology with an and.

According to Kalantar, following these three steps helps you: identify what went wrong, acknowledge fault and offer a solution. For example, “I’m sorry I drank all the wine at your party. I know you were hoping to save some for tomorrow evening’s get-together. I’ll buy some more wine and bring it with me to that party!”

Okay… I didn’t say it was a good example.