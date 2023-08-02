IT TAKES 36 MINUTES TO “GET LOST IN A BOOK”

A new report says that it takes the average person 36 minutes, or 29 pages, to “get lost in a book.” (So maybe that’s why my “reading phases” are always: Open a book, “read” for 15 minutes, and never pick it up again.)

But even if you aren’t a book person now, you could be down the road. 7-in-10 readers say that “book immersion” gets easier with age.

And here’s another stat: “More than half of Gen Z’ers, and over one-fourth of MEN, usually read books in the bathroom.”

Which we assume means “on the toilet.” (And should we also assume they’re not sitting on there for 36 minutes?)