IT TAKES 36 MINUTES TO “GET LOST IN A BOOK”

MAYBE YOU’RE NOT TRYING HARD ENOUGH

By Kool Mornings

A new report says that it takes the average person 36 minutes, or 29 pages, to “get lost in a book.”  (So maybe that’s why my “reading phases” are always:  Open a book, “read” for 15 minutes, and never pick it up again.)

But even if you aren’t a book person now, you could be down the road.  7-in-10 readers say that “book immersion” gets easier with age.

Men More Likely Than Women To Buy Books For Their Kids

And here’s another stat:  “More than half of Gen Z’ers, and over one-fourth of MEN, usually read books in the bathroom.”  

Which we assume means “on the toilet.”  (And should we also assume they’re not sitting on there for 36 minutes?)

