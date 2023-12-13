Items That Amazon Drivers Hate Delivering!

As the holidays approach, your Amazon delivery drivers are busier than ever dropping off endless gifts and packages.

Between the long days with little to no breaks, one Amazon employee is urging others to consider their delivery drivers this busy holiday season and refrain from ordering certain items. Instead, make the trip to the store and spare your drivers from the added backache.

Here are three items that your Amazon driver should get paid more to deliver but don’t…

1. Pick up cat litter from the pet store.

While litter is something that many cat owners go through quickly and ordering it online is certainly convenient, it’s a major headache for overworked delivery drivers. One package of litter can weigh up to 20 pounds. Monique explained that she had to lug her fair share of cat litter to people’s doors, and it was not an easy job.



2. Dog food in bulk is another dreaded delivery item.

This is another pet item that is no walk in the park to carry around. Dog food is often sold in bulk, and that’s a lot to lift.

3. Leave your driver a drink of bottled water if you order bottled water.

Most of us are aware of just how heavy these can get, considering that they are sold in packs of up to 24.

Over time, the endless orders of these heavy items can get overwhelming considering the thousands of stops they have to make. Many drivers make more than 100 deliveries in a 10-12 hour day with some drivers using their cars and smartphones…Currently, there are 275,000 Amazon drivers!

How much do Amazon drivers make in Ontario?

The average Amazon delivery salary in Canada is $38,025 per year or $19.50 per hour. Entry-level positions start at $35,100 per year, while most experienced workers make up to $42,900 per year.