It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane… It’s the Blue Jays Logo!

Nova Scotia’s own Dimitri Neonakis decided to show his love for the Toronto Blue Jays in the most Canadian, sky-high way possible, by flying a 354-mile route that perfectly recreated the Blue Jays logo across the Nova Scotia sky.

Instead of a simple 10-minute flight from Halifax to Debert, Dimitri spent over two hours tracing that iconic blue bird with his Cirrus SR22 aircraft — all “hand-flown,” no autopilot, and totally impressive. The result? A massive Jays logo visible on flight-tracking maps that’s got fans across the country smiling.

Neonakis, who’s been a pilot for 27 years, is already well-known in the community for his Dream Wings initiative, where he takes kids with disabilities or illnesses on special flights. But this time, it was all about cheering on the home team. As he said, “I’m a Canadian, I support a Canadian team.”

And it looks like his good vibes might be working — because the Jays won big last night, crushing the Mariners 13–4 in Game 3 of the ALCS! 🙌

They’ll be back in Seattle again tonight for Game 4, hoping to keep that momentum soaring!

Go Jays Go!